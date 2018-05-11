Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Florco are currently recruiting

TELESALES OPERATIVES

for our busy sales office based in Thatcham

Full-Time Positions

Applicants Need to be Computer Literate

Good Telephone Manner

No Cold Calling

Full Training Given

Salary Negotiable
The role involves direct order input, dealing with customer’s enquiries and other general office duties.

This is an ideal position for a SCHOOL LEAVER

or someone from a retail background.

Send your CV to enquiries@florco-sales.co.uk

Check out our new website www.headlam.com

