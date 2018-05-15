Pastry Chef, Kitchen Assistant, Catering Assistant

Pastry Chef

Term time only • £11,973 per annum

Kitchen Assistant

Term time only • £10,635

Catering Assistant

Part time • £10,816 per annum (52-week contract)

Flexible, hard-working, reliable staff required to join an established friendly team in a busy thriving girls’ independent boarding school. We provide 3 meal services for approximately 1000 people daily and School events.

You will ideally have previous experience of working within a similar role. All roles will be working 5 days out of 7 to include 1 day at the weekend.

Benefits include uniform and meals on duty and a generous Pension scheme.

Independent Girls’ Boarding

School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ

For further details or to apply, please visit

www.downehouse.net > About >

Working at Downe House > Current Vacancies

For recruitment enquiries, please

call 01635 204712

Closing date: Noon on Thursday 24 May 2018

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure (DBS)