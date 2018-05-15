Pastry Chef, Kitchen Assistant, Catering Assistant
Tue, 15 May 2018
Pastry Chef
Term time only • £11,973 per annum
Kitchen Assistant
Term time only • £10,635
Catering Assistant
Part time • £10,816 per annum (52-week contract)
Flexible, hard-working, reliable staff required to join an established friendly team in a busy thriving girls’ independent boarding school. We provide 3 meal services for approximately 1000 people daily and School events.
You will ideally have previous experience of working within a similar role. All roles will be working 5 days out of 7 to include 1 day at the weekend.
Benefits include uniform and meals on duty and a generous Pension scheme.
Independent Girls’ Boarding
School (Ages 11-18)
Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ
For further details or to apply, please visit
www.downehouse.net > About >
Working at Downe House > Current Vacancies
For recruitment enquiries, please
call 01635 204712
Closing date: Noon on Thursday 24 May 2018
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure (DBS)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News