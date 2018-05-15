Admissions Assistant(F/T) and Book Office Assistant (P/T)

M A R L B O R O U G H C O L L E G E

Admissions Assistant(F/T): We have an opportunity for an experienced administrator to work in this important, interesting and demanding department at the College.

You will be an excellent administrator, with a first class telephone manner, strong understanding and working knowledge of Microsoft Office and enjoy working within a team. You will be a strong communicator and have the ability to build a rapport with all contacts, both within and outside the College.

Working hours are: Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5pm (35 hours per week), plus 12 Saturdays on rota.

Book Office Assistant (P/T): An opportunity has arisen in our Book Office, for a part-time Assistant, working 22.5 hours per week (termtime plus 8 additional weeks) in this small, busy department.

Excellent communication and customer service skills are essential for this role, as are strong IT skills, flexibility and the ability to multi-task. Retail experience, particularly in stationery sales, is desirable but not essential as training is available.

For further information, including Job Descriptions, Further Particulars and how to apply, visit the College

website: www.marlboroughcollege.org/vacancies.

To learn more about the College please explore our website. For all other enquiries please contact the Recruitment team by phoning: 01672 892239 or

emailing: recruitment@marlboroughcollege.org.

Closing date for receipt of completed applications for both roles is: Mid-day Monday, 4 June, 2018.

Marlborough College aims to be an equal opportunities employer and follows recommended safe recruitment guidelines including Disclosure and Barring Services checks.