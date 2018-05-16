Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Zinc Nightclub - Newbury's brand new late night destination

Production Last Name

Reporter:

Production Last Name

Contact:

Mobile

Zinc Nightclub - Newbury's brand new late night destination

Zinc Nightclub

Newbury's brand new late night destination

Bringing you a brand new nightclub this May

Launching Friday 25th, Saturday 26th & Sunday 27th May

Two Clubrooms - two DJs one great venue

ZINC - Room 1 playing RNB, House & Dance

FEVER - Room 2 Your favourite Pop & Party

Book a VIP Booth! - Open 9:30pm till 3:30am

Open three nights - Thursday, Friday & Saturday

Message us now for guest list access on the launch weekend!

Text: LAUNCH + YOUR NAME & DATE YOU WISH to 01635 800 666 (texts at normal network rate)

www.zincnewbury.com

Facebook: Zinc Newbury

Email: info@zincnewbury.com

Twitter: @ZincNewbury

Instagram: Zinc Newbury

Zinc Nightclub, 17 Market Place, Newbury RG14 5AA

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Travellers set up camp on Stroud Green again

Travellers set up camp again

Council reject calls to scrap £50 green bin charge

Council rejects calls to scrap £50 green bin charge

Thatcham mum fined for failing to ensure children attend school

Thatcham mum fined for failing to ensure children attend school

Brewery looking to expand again

Brewery looking to expand again

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33