Zinc Nightclub - Newbury's brand new late night destination
Wed, 16 May 2018
Newbury's brand new late night destination
Bringing you a brand new nightclub this May
Launching Friday 25th, Saturday 26th & Sunday 27th May
Two Clubrooms - two DJs one great venue
ZINC - Room 1 playing RNB, House & Dance
FEVER - Room 2 Your favourite Pop & Party
Book a VIP Booth! - Open 9:30pm till 3:30am
Open three nights - Thursday, Friday & Saturday
Message us now for guest list access on the launch weekend!
Text: LAUNCH + YOUR NAME & DATE YOU WISH to 01635 800 666 (texts at normal network rate)
Facebook: Zinc Newbury
Email: info@zincnewbury.com
Twitter: @ZincNewbury
Instagram: Zinc Newbury
Zinc Nightclub, 17 Market Place, Newbury RG14 5AA
