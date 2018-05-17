Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Computer Salvage Specialists based in Newbury are one of the UK’s leading processors of end of life Electronic Waste (WEEE)and have the following vacancy

Administrator & Data Entry

Applicants should have a proven track record in general office administration.

Typical work will include entering data on to the data base checking data, consumable stock control & purchase order administration along with other ad hoc duties.

The ideal candidate would also have experience using SAP and be an intermediate user of Excel, Word & Outlook.

Excellent Rate and working conditions
Please forward your CV to:
lance@cssrecycling.co.uk
CSS Recycling, 5 Abex Road, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 5EY

