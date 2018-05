We have roles in the cleaning industry to be filled as soon as possible:

Cleaning Supervisor

Reading/Field based

Communal Cleaning Operative

Field based

Carpet/Upholstery Cleaning Operative

Training given, experience desirable. Temp to Perm.

For more information about any of the above vacancies

go to www.servicemasternewbury.co.uk

Click on about us and job vacancies or phone

01635 38100 for an application form.