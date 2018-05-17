Class 2 HGV driver - Thatcham

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
Thu, 17 May 2018
required for ready mix concrete truck.
Must be over 25 (insurance purposes). Good rates of pay. Experience not necessary as training will be given.
Email: Ivanhannington121@yahoo.co.uk
Tel: 0777574003 / 01635 43253
