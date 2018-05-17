EGG COLLECTOR VACANCIES

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

We have two vacancies to join an established and successful farming business on The Benham Estate, between Newbury and Kintbury.

The work available is collection and grading of organic eggs.

We require one individual to cover 0800h-1200h shift every Saturday and Sunday morning, on a permanent basis.

We also require one individual to work 0800h-1200h shift Monday to Friday and alternate weekends on a permanent basis.

The successful applicants will be hard working and reliable, with his/her own transport. Rate of pay: £8.00 per hour.

Please contact 01635 40036 or benham@srsl.co.uk

