Experienced Trade Staff

Thu, 17 May 2018
We are currently expanding our Estates Team and are looking for suitably qualified/experienced trades staff:
GENERAL BUILDER TEAM LEADER
PLUMBER
CARPENTER
ELECTRICIAN
PAINTER/DECORATOR
PORTER (Driving licence essential)
(All roles 39 hrs per week, Monday to Friday)
Closing date for receipt of applications Mid-day, Monday 4 June, 2018
For further information, including Job Descriptions, further Particulars and how to apply, visit the College
website: www.marlboroughcollege.org/vacancies.
For all other enquiries please contact the Recruitment team by phoning: 01672 892239 or emailing:
mailto:recruitment@marlboroughcollege.org.
