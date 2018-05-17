Experienced Trade Staff

M A R L B O R O U G H C O L L E G E

We are currently expanding our Estates Team and are looking for suitably qualified/experienced trades staff:

GENERAL BUILDER TEAM LEADER

PLUMBER

CARPENTER

ELECTRICIAN

PAINTER/DECORATOR

PORTER (Driving licence essential)

(All roles 39 hrs per week, Monday to Friday)

Closing date for receipt of applications Mid-day, Monday 4 June, 2018

For further information, including Job Descriptions, further Particulars and how to apply, visit the College

website: www.marlboroughcollege.org/vacancies.

For all other enquiries please contact the Recruitment team by phoning: 01672 892239 or emailing:

mailto:recruitment@marlboroughcollege.org.

Marlborough College aims to be an equal opportunities employer and follows recommended safe recruitment guideline including Disclosure and Barring Services checks.