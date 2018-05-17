Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Experienced Trade Staff

Production Last Name

Reporter:

Production Last Name

Contact:

Mobile

Experienced Trade Staff

M A R L B O R O U G H  C O L L E G E

We are currently expanding our Estates Team and are looking for suitably qualified/experienced trades staff:

GENERAL BUILDER TEAM LEADER

PLUMBER

CARPENTER

ELECTRICIAN

PAINTER/DECORATOR

PORTER (Driving licence essential)

(All roles 39 hrs per week, Monday to Friday)

Closing date for receipt of applications Mid-day, Monday 4 June, 2018

For further information, including Job Descriptions, further Particulars and how to apply, visit the College

website: www.marlboroughcollege.org/vacancies.

For all other enquiries please contact the Recruitment team by phoning: 01672 892239 or emailing:

mailto:recruitment@marlboroughcollege.org.

Marlborough College aims to be an equal opportunities employer and follows recommended safe recruitment guideline including Disclosure and Barring Services checks.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Travellers set up camp on Stroud Green again

Travellers set up camp again

Man sustains 'potentially serious' injuries in Cold Ash collision

"Stupid and dangerous"

Council reject calls to scrap £50 green bin charge

Council rejects calls to scrap £50 green bin charge

Thatcham mum fined for failing to ensure children attend school

Thatcham mum fined for failing to ensure children attend school

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33