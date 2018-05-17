Technician D&T Food, Minibus Driver, Site Supervisor

Thu, 17 May 2018
ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL
Newbury RG14 6JP
We currently have vacancies for the following positions to start as soon as possible:
• Technician D&T Food - £8.82 per hour
(permanent,16.5 hours per week, term time only)
• Minibus Driver - Casual £10.15 per hour
• Site Supervisor - Casual £10.45 per hour
For full details and to apply please visit: www.stbarts.co.uk
Closing date: 3 June 2018
Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along
with other relevant employment checks.
Tel: 01635 521255 E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk
