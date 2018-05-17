Technician D&T Food, Minibus Driver, Site Supervisor

ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL

Newbury RG14 6JP

We currently have vacancies for the following positions to start as soon as possible:

• Technician D&T Food - £8.82 per hour

(permanent,16.5 hours per week, term time only)

• Minibus Driver - Casual £10.15 per hour

• Site Supervisor - Casual £10.45 per hour

For full details and to apply please visit: www.stbarts.co.uk

Closing date: 3 June 2018

Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along

with other relevant employment checks.

Tel: 01635 521255 E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk