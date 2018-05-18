Chef, Kitchen Porter

Fri, 18 May 2018
The Watermill Theatre
Bar & Restaurant
are looking for an experienced
Chef
to join our team and work a minimum of 12 hours a week (normally 6 hours Friday evening and 6 hours Saturday)
You will need to have the experience to work alongside and cover for the Head Chef.
An evening meal is provided. Salary according to experience.
For someone looking for additional hours, this role could be combined with evening work as Duty Restaurant Manager.
We also require a
KITCHEN PORTER
30 hours a week – flexible shifts.
For further details please apply with CV to
Paul Davies - restaurant@watermill.org.uk
Watermill Theatre, Bagnor, Newbury,
Berks RG20 8AE. 01635 45834
