Chef, Kitchen Porter

The Watermill Theatre

Bar & Restaurant

are looking for an experienced

Chef

to join our team and work a minimum of 12 hours a week (normally 6 hours Friday evening and 6 hours Saturday)

You will need to have the experience to work alongside and cover for the Head Chef.

An evening meal is provided. Salary according to experience.

For someone looking for additional hours, this role could be combined with evening work as Duty Restaurant Manager.

We also require a

KITCHEN PORTER

30 hours a week – flexible shifts.

For further details please apply with CV to

Paul Davies - restaurant@watermill.org.uk

Watermill Theatre, Bagnor, Newbury,

Berks RG20 8AE. 01635 45834

The Watermill Theatre is committed to equality of opportunity for all and welcomes applications from all sections of the community.

Registered Charity number 261430