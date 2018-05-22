Design Technology Technician

£7,595 per annum • Required from September 2018

Part-time • 18 hours per week, Monday - Friday term time only

We are looking for a part-time Design Technology Technician to support the Resistant Materials team with preparation in the workshop and general maintenance and care of tools and machinery in the department. Knowledge of 2D design would be an advantage.

For further details or to apply, please visit

www.downehouse.net > Jobs or alternatively

call 01635 204712 or email

recruitment@downehouse.net

Closing date: Noon on Thursday 31 May 2018

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.

Downe House

Independent Girls’ Boarding

School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash,

Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ