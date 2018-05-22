Tue, 22 May 2018
£7,595 per annum • Required from September 2018
Part-time • 18 hours per week, Monday - Friday term time only
We are looking for a part-time Design Technology Technician to support the Resistant Materials team with preparation in the workshop and general maintenance and care of tools and machinery in the department. Knowledge of 2D design would be an advantage.
For further details or to apply, please visit
www.downehouse.net > Jobs or alternatively
call 01635 204712 or email
Closing date: Noon on Thursday 31 May 2018
Downe House
Independent Girls’ Boarding
School (Ages 11-18)
Downe House, Cold Ash,
Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ
