Moulsford Boy's Prep School

TEACHER OF LAMDA

This is an exciting opportunity to deliver LAMDA lessons and work closely with the Head of Drama in this thriving all boys’ Prep School. You will have a passion for drama and excellent knowledge of the LAMDA syllabus. This post is part-time with lessons taking place either at lunchtimes, at the end of the school day or a combination of the two. The School recognises the importance of creating the right work/life balance, of nurturing and developing staff, and of creating a community.

A full job description, details about Moulsford and an application form can be found at: www.moulsford.com/information/career-opportunities

Email: mailto:pa.registrar@moulsford.com

Tel: 01491 651438

Closing date: Wednesday 6th June

MOULSFORD-ON-THAMES, OXON OX10 9HR