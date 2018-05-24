Accounts Assistant

Part time, 15 hrs per week

Horris Hill, one of the UK’s leading all boys boarding and day prep schools requires a self-motivated and enthusiastic Accounts Assistant to join our bursary team, working 15 hrs per week throughout the year.

You will have role related experience and qualifications and will be a confident user of accounting and spreadsheet packages. In addition to your professional expertise you will have a friendly, helpful and proactive ‘can do’ attitude.

Further details and an application pack can be downloaded from the school website

www.horrishill.com/vacancies

or please telephone 01635 30323

Horris Hill School is committed to safeguarding children and the successful applicant will be required to undergo an Enhanced DBS check before employment commences