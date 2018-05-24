Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Accounts Assistant

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Accounts Assistant

Accounts Assistant

Part time, 15 hrs per week

Horris Hill, one of the UK’s leading all boys boarding and day prep schools requires a self-motivated and enthusiastic Accounts Assistant to join our bursary team, working 15 hrs per week throughout the year.

You will have role related experience and qualifications and will be a confident user of accounting and spreadsheet packages. In addition to your professional expertise you will have a friendly, helpful and proactive ‘can do’ attitude.

Further details and an application pack can be downloaded from the school website
www.horrishill.com/vacancies

or please telephone 01635 30323

Horris Hill School is committed to safeguarding children and the successful applicant will be required to undergo an Enhanced DBS check before employment commences

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Thatcham garages destroyed by lightning

Thatcham garages destroyed by lightning

What now for Newbury's Kennet Shopping centre?

What now for Newbury's Kennet Shopping centre?

See how the action unfolded as Thatcham won the FA Vase

See how the action unfolded as Thatcham won the FA Vase

Concerns for welfare of missing Army veteran

Concerns for welfare of missing Army veteran

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33