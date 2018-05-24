TEACHER OF SINGING, TEACHER OF DRUM KIT

Level 3 qualified Nursery Nurses and Level 2 qualified Nursery assistants
Thu, 24 May 2018
Independent Day ptebbs@stgabriels.co.ukSchool GSA, IAPS
Girls 6 months – 18 years Boys 6 months to 11 years
We are seeking inspirational and accomplished teachers to join our lively music department.
You will enjoy developing vocal skills across a range of genres, ideally with availability to teach up to two days per week.
With initial availability for up to one day per week you will be able to develop musicians and support bands in the school.
Closing date: 8 June 2018
For further details email: ptebbs@stgabriels.co.uk
Application forms and job decriptions at
www.stgabriels.co.uk
Sandleford Priory · Newbury · RG20 9BD
Tel. 01635 555680
