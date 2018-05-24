TEACHER OF SINGING, TEACHER OF DRUM KIT

St Gabriel's

Independent Day ptebbs@stgabriels.co.ukSchool GSA, IAPS

Girls 6 months – 18 years Boys 6 months to 11 years

PERIPATETIC POSITIONS REQUIRED FOR SEPTEMBER 2018

We are seeking inspirational and accomplished teachers to join our lively music department.

TEACHER OF SINGING

You will enjoy developing vocal skills across a range of genres, ideally with availability to teach up to two days per week.

TEACHER OF DRUM KIT

With initial availability for up to one day per week you will be able to develop musicians and support bands in the school.

Closing date: 8 June 2018

For further details email: ptebbs@stgabriels.co.uk

Application forms and job decriptions at

www.stgabriels.co.uk

Sandleford Priory · Newbury · RG20 9BD

Tel. 01635 555680

St Gabriel’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children All appointments are subject to an enhanced DBS check. Charity No. 1062748