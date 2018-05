Dickins Hopgood Chidley

Solicitors

Full Time Secretary

Required for our busy Hungerford Office

Some reception duties • Legal experience preferred

Please email or write with CV to: Victoria Hopgood at Dickins Hopgood Chidley LLP, The Old School House, 42 High Street, Hungerford, RG17 0NF

or email: vhopgood@dhc-solicitors.co.uk

NO AGENCIES