Tigers Day Nursery

are seeking

level 3 qualified Nursery Nurses and Level 2 qualified Nursery assistants

for our busy Day Nurseries in Thatcham and Theale. Full time positions with opportunities for further training and an excellent staff package.

All staff require an up to date DBS check and subscription to update service. In order to meet our safeguarding requirements

Please email: jane@tigersdaynurseries.co.uk