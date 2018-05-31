Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Are you looking to start, develop or progress your career in Adult Social Care?

West Berkshire Council is currently recruiting to a variety of

different roles within our Responsive Care Provider services

The following roles are available as either day or night work patterns within our

Residential Care Homes

Registered General Nurses

Residential Care Officers

Dementia Practitioners

Care Practitioners

We also have vacancies to work within the West Berkshire community assisting people within their own homes, covering shifts between 7.00am to 10.00pm as either:

Reablement Officers

Reablement Assistants

Domiciliary Care Assistants

For further information about these roles please visit

http:jobs.westberks.gov.uk

or to discuss these roles further please contact

Lisa Beith on 01635 33967

