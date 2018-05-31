Are you looking to start, develop or progress your career in Adult Social Care?

Box Office Assistants required
Thu, 31 May 2018
West Berkshire Council is currently recruiting to a variety of
different roles within our Responsive Care Provider services
The following roles are available as either day or night work patterns within our
Residential Care Homes
Registered General Nurses
Residential Care Officers
Dementia Practitioners
Care Practitioners
We also have vacancies to work within the West Berkshire community assisting people within their own homes, covering shifts between 7.00am to 10.00pm as either:
Reablement Officers
Reablement Assistants
Domiciliary Care Assistants
For further information about these roles please visit
or to discuss these roles further please contact
Lisa Beith on 01635 33967
