Mary Hare School

Arlington Manor, Snelsmore Common, Newbury RG14 3BQ

www.maryhare.org.uk

Housekeeping Supervisor

NJC points 17-20 (£18,672 – £19,819 pa), dependent on experience

Required for Mid-July 2018

We have an opportunity for a full time Domestic Supervisor to work at Mary Hare Senior School near Snelsmore Common. The position available is for 37 hours per week, Monday to Friday with some requirement to work outside these hours as need dictates. The hours for this position are Monday to Friday (5.30am – 1pm with a finish at 12.30pm on one day) on a 52 week basis.

The ideal candidate should have previous experience in a supervisory role with a clear understanding of Health & Safety along with a good level of education – minimum of GCSEs. The Housekeeping Supervisor will report into the Head of Housekeeping and will be required to support and supervise a team of 16 Domestic Assistants who work a mixture of full time, part time, term time and evenings.

To apply for this role, please visit www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs

Closing date: Friday 8 June 2018Interviews: Monday 11 & Tuesday 12 June 2018

Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage.

Mary Hare is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure along with other relevant employment checks. Mary Hare is a registered charity: 1048386