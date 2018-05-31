Box Office Assistants required
Thu, 31 May 2018
One of the country’s most successful regional producing theatres with a reputation for excellent customer care seeks two new members to join our friendly team.
Positions available are:
9 hours on Saturdays 9.45am – 7.45pm
18 hours to be worked flexibly over two days
between Monday - Saturdays 9.45am – 7.45pm
Excellent communication and IT skills are essential.
BANK HOLIDAYS, SICKNESS AND HOLIDAY
COVER WILL BE REQUIRED
Apply sending your CV to:
Julie Pearson, Administration Secretary,
The Watermill Theatre, Bagnor, Newbury RG20 8AE
Tel: 01635 45834 Email: admin@watermill.org.uk
We are committed to equality of opportunity for all and welcome applications from all sections of the community.
The Watermill is a registered charity no. 261430
