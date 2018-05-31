The Watermill Theatre

BOX OFFICE ASSISTANTS REQUIRED

One of the country’s most successful regional producing theatres with a reputation for excellent customer care seeks two new members to join our friendly team.

Positions available are:

9 hours on Saturdays 9.45am – 7.45pm

18 hours to be worked flexibly over two days

between Monday - Saturdays 9.45am – 7.45pm

Excellent communication and IT skills are essential.

BANK HOLIDAYS, SICKNESS AND HOLIDAY

COVER WILL BE REQUIRED

Apply sending your CV to:

Julie Pearson, Administration Secretary,

The Watermill Theatre, Bagnor, Newbury RG20 8AE

Tel: 01635 45834 Email: admin@watermill.org.uk

We are committed to equality of opportunity for all and welcome applications from all sections of the community.

The Watermill is a registered charity no. 261430