The Watermill Theatre

BOX OFFICE ASSISTANTS REQUIRED

One of the country’s most successful regional producing theatres with a reputation for excellent customer care seeks two new members to join our friendly team.

Positions available are:
9 hours on Saturdays 9.45am – 7.45pm
18 hours to be worked flexibly over two days
between Monday - Saturdays 9.45am – 7.45pm
Excellent communication and IT skills are essential.

BANK HOLIDAYS, SICKNESS AND HOLIDAY
COVER WILL BE REQUIRED

Apply sending your CV to:
Julie Pearson, Administration Secretary,
The Watermill Theatre, Bagnor, Newbury RG20 8AE

Tel: 01635 45834 Email: admin@watermill.org.uk

We are committed to equality of opportunity for all and welcome applications from all sections of the community.

The Watermill is a registered charity no. 261430

