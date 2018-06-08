Experienced F/T Private Client Lawyer/Executive
Fri, 08 Jun 2018
GRADUATE TRAINEE ROLE - COMMERCIAL ASSISTANT
Monday – Friday, 8.30am – 5.00pm
Speciality food manufacturer Atkins and Potts, has a
trainee commercial role for a graduate. This role would involve working across all areas of the business with a particular emphasis on providing support in Sales Administration, Customer Services, Purchasing and Planning. The role is based in Ball Hill, Newbury.
Please email a CV to info@atkinsandpotts.co.uk
