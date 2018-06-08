Fri, 08 Jun 2018
APPRENTICE VACANCY
An excellent opportunity for an A’ level graduate to take their first steps into a career in Financial Services and join our growing team.
Full sponsorship to attain level 4 and level 6 qualifications in Financial Services
Learn about delivering Financial Planning to Private Clients
Working experience not essential
Potential to have client interaction in year two
Working for a successful Financial Planning firm
A salaried position with competitive pay
Key requirements: Minimum GCSE and A’Level qualifications, team player, desire to learn and achieve industry qualifications, presentable, excellent communication skills. Applicants will need to be able to drive due to country office location.
Please send covering letter and C.V to:
gemma.cooper@essential-wealth.co.uk
Closing date: 20th June 2018 www.essential-wealth.co.uk
