APPRENTICE VACANCY

APPRENTICE VACANCY

Essential Wealth Management

APPRENTICE VACANCY

An excellent opportunity for an A’ level graduate to take their first steps into a career in Financial Services and join our growing team.

Full sponsorship to attain level 4 and level 6 qualifications in Financial Services

Learn about delivering Financial Planning to Private Clients

Working experience not essential

Potential to have client interaction in year two

Working for a successful Financial Planning firm

A salaried position with competitive pay

Key requirements: Minimum GCSE and A’Level qualifications, team player, desire to learn and achieve industry qualifications, presentable, excellent communication skills. Applicants will need to be able to drive due to country office location.

Please send covering letter and C.V to:

gemma.cooper@essential-wealth.co.uk

Closing date: 20th June 2018 www.essential-wealth.co.uk

