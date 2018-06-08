Teaching Assistant (Specialist Dyslexia Unit)Art Technician

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Teaching Assistant (Specialist Dyslexia Unit)
Trinity School has the following vacancies:

Further details can be obtained from the school on

01635 510500

or www.trinitynewbury.org

