Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Fri, 08 Jun 2018
Production Last Name
Production@newburynews.co.uk
Contact:
Mobile
Trinity School has the following vacancies:
Teaching Assistant (Specialist Dyslexia Unit)
Art Technician
Further details can be obtained from the school on
01635 510500
or www.trinitynewbury.org
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
Domestic Assistants
Nurse and Health Care Worker
JOB OPPORTUNITIES AT ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL
Full time Bird Proofing Technician to join our team
Hygiene Operative
Full time Garden Technician to join our team
Villagers dig their own defences against travellers
Armed police attend reports of a 'gunshot' in Pelican Lane
Masked men carrying knives break into Greenham home
Residents' anger at tree felling in West Berkshire
MP urges West Berkshire residents to back Heathrow rail link plans
Nelsons Diner not set to close, says Kennet Shopping centre
Bid to slow down traffic in Thatcham
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News