Fri, 08 Jun 2018
Motorcycle Valet/Van Driver
required by Berkshire’s premiere Kawasaki dealership
Working as part of a team the role will include the preparation of used machines, the up keep of the demonstrator fleet and delivery and collection of motorcycles. A full clean motorcycle/car driving licence and excellent communication skills are essential.
Five-day working week Monday to Saturday and some out of hours’ work. Salary TBC + Bonus.
Please email your CV to:
njeffery@greenhamkawasaki.co.uk
