Motorcycle Valet/Van Driver

required by Berkshire’s premiere Kawasaki dealership

Working as part of a team the role will include the preparation of used machines, the up keep of the demonstrator fleet and delivery and collection of motorcycles. A full clean motorcycle/car driving licence and excellent communication skills are essential.

Five-day working week Monday to Saturday and some out of hours’ work. Salary TBC + Bonus.

Please email your CV to:

njeffery@greenhamkawasaki.co.uk