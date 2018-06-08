Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Motorcycle Valet/Van Driver

required by Berkshire’s premiere Kawasaki dealership

Working as part of a team the role will include the preparation of used machines, the up keep of the demonstrator fleet and delivery and collection of motorcycles. A full clean motorcycle/car driving licence and excellent communication skills are essential.

Five-day working week Monday to Saturday and some out of hours’ work. Salary TBC + Bonus.

Please email your CV to:
njeffery@greenhamkawasaki.co.uk

