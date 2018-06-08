Fri, 08 Jun 2018
Bradfield College enjoys a well-established reputation for being one of the UK’s leading co-educational, independent schools through its provision of academic excellence and a well-rounded education.
Electrical Maintenance Operative
Full time role, all year round post
We are seeking to appoint a qualified Electrical Maintenance Operative to work within the Estates Department.
Your responsibilities will include reactive and planned maintenance to the electrical systems and plant on a range of domestic and commercial buildings across the College site.
Qualifications and experience:
• BS7671 17th Edition
• Significant experience in a similar role
You will be expected to work flexibly, which will include being part of the rota to cover emergency call-outs.
• Free meal during the working day provided when College kitchens are open.
• Subsidised membership of the Sports Complex.
• Subsidised membership of the College Golf Club.
• Contributory Pension Scheme.
All candidates are required to complete an application form.
For a Job Description and an Application Form please email hr@bradfieldcollege.org.uk or contact the HR Department on tel: 0118 964 4546. Applications to be returned via post to: HR, Bradfield College, Berkshire RG7 6AU or electronically via the email above.
Closing date: Monday 25 June 2018
