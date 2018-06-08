Bradfield College enjoys a well-established reputation for being one of the UK’s leading co-educational, independent schools through its provision of academic excellence and a well-rounded education.

Electrical Maintenance Operative

Full time role, all year round post

We are seeking to appoint a qualified Electrical Maintenance Operative to work within the Estates Department.

Your responsibilities will include reactive and planned maintenance to the electrical systems and plant on a range of domestic and commercial buildings across the College site.

Qualifications and experience:

• BS7671 17th Edition

• Significant experience in a similar role

You will be expected to work flexibly, which will include being part of the rota to cover emergency call-outs.

• Free meal during the working day provided when College kitchens are open.

• Subsidised membership of the Sports Complex.

• Subsidised membership of the College Golf Club.

• Contributory Pension Scheme.

All candidates are required to complete an application form.

For a Job Description and an Application Form please email hr@bradfieldcollege.org.uk or contact the HR Department on tel: 0118 964 4546. Applications to be returned via post to: HR, Bradfield College, Berkshire RG7 6AU or electronically via the email above.

Closing date: Monday 25 June 2018

Bradfield College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening as part of their application. This includes submitting an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) certificate prior to employment, registration of the DBS Update Service and checks with past employers.