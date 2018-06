GB Hydraulics Ltd

we require

CENTRE LATHE OPERATOR

Work includes manufacturing 1 off or small batches of a variety of components on manual and CNC lathes

HYDRAULIC BENCH FITTER

Would suit mechanically/plant experienced person, knowledge of hydraulics not essential. Competitive rates of pay depending on experience. For further details contact Helen Gilbert

Tel: 01635 552333

Email: helen@gbhydraulics.com