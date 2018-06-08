BDZ Investments is a private Group of Companies which has been based in Newbury since 1983. With a projected turnover of £65m in the current financial year, the company has interests in Property, Hospitality, IT, Packaging, Web Design, Recruitment and Specialised Air Technology products for a world-wide market. With the continuous growth of our group, opportunities have arisen in our Property business and Accounts departments.

ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT

Salary C. £20,000 - £26,000

The requirement is to help with the maintenance of the computerised accounting records for a range of trading companies (subsidiary and associated), production of monthly management accounts, cash forecasts and budgets, payroll, VAT reporting and preparation of year end accounts. The successful candidate should have three to five years’ experience within similar companies and be currently studying at Level 4 in AAT or equivalent. An ambition to succeed will be a prerequisite.

ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT

Salary C. £16,000 - £22,500

The requirement is to help with the maintenance of computerised accounting records for a range of trading companies (subsidiary and associated), purchase ledger and raising payments, journal postings and general assistance with accounting functions and supporting the accounts department where required. Part-time or full-time position available, minimum one years’ experience and knowledge of Sage software required.

The package will include a range of benefits and offers exceptional prospects for career development.

The PX Partnership has been established in Newbury since 1992 and is engaged in the trading of residential properties in partnership with a number of National and Local builders throughout the UK. Our business has been growing rapidly in recent years and we are now one of the major players in the trading of Part Exchange properties in the UK.

PROPERTY SALES CO-ORDINATOR

Salary C. £22k - £28k + bonus + BUPA

We are looking for a highly organised and efficient individual with excellent attention to detail who has a minimum of 3 years’ experience in the residential property industry, e.g. estate agency, new homes, etc.

You will possess good literacy, numerical and communication skills. You will also need excellent administration skills, be able to work well as part of team, often under pressure to meet deadlines.

Responsibilities for this varied role include assisting with the effective administration and management of a portfolio of residential properties, organising appointments for the Property Consultant team, liaising with clients and professional partners, setting up estate agent and surveyors appointments, negotiating offers and progressing sales with solicitors and selling agents.

To apply for any of these positions please send your CV and covering letter to Louise Thatcher by email at louise@bdzholdings.com or post to BDZ Holdings, University House, Oxford Square, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 or for queries

Telephone 01635 517512. NO AGENCIES