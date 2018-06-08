Fri, 08 Jun 2018
Doves Farm
Hygiene Operative
Doves Farm Foods are expanding specialist flour millers, breakfast cereal producers and bakers based in Hungerford.
An opportunity has arisen for a Hygiene Operative to join our small highly effective Hygiene team.
You will be responsible for maintaining a clean and tidy production area, acting as first port of call for hygiene issues.
Hours of work 0800-1630 Monday to Friday flexible,
Email your CV to: recruit@dovesfarm.co.uk
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News