Fri, 08 Jun 2018
JOB OPPORTUNITIES AT
ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL
Newbury RG14 6JP
We currently have vacancies for the following positions:
Full-time, to start 1 September 2018
• Head of Department: Spanish (TLR 2b £4443)
• Teacher of MFL (French, German or Spanish)
• Teacher of Science
Closing date: Sunday 10 June 2018
Part-time, to start 3 September 2018:
• Assistant Teacher (Cover Supervisor) Permanent, 32.17 hours pw
• Teaching Assistant Permanent, up to 30.5 hours pw
Closing date: Sunday 17 June 2018
For full details and to apply please visit:
www.stbarts.co.uk
Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.
Tel: 01635 521255 E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk
