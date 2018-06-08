Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

JOB OPPORTUNITIES AT ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL

Newbury RG14 6JP

We currently have vacancies for the following positions:

Full-time, to start 1 September 2018

Head of Department: Spanish (TLR 2b £4443)

Teacher of MFL (French, German or Spanish)

Teacher of Science

Closing date: Sunday 10 June 2018

Part-time, to start 3 September 2018:

Assistant Teacher (Cover Supervisor) Permanent, 32.17 hours pw

Teaching Assistant Permanent, up to 30.5 hours pw

Closing date: Sunday 17 June 2018

For full details and to apply please visit:
www.stbarts.co.uk

Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.

Tel: 01635 521255 E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk

