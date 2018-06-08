Mary Hare School

Arlington Manor, Snelsmore Common, Newbury RG14 3BQ

www.maryhare.org.uk

Domestic Assistants

We are looking for dedicated Domestic Assistants to work in our Secondary School.

The following positions are available:

• Full time working 35 hours per week Monday – Friday, 6am – 1pm.

• 2x working 15 hours per week, term time only. The hours of work would be Monday – Thursday, 5.30pm – 8.30pm and Friday, 4.30pm – 7.30pm. Overtime may be available for covering sickness, holiday and covering additional business commitments. Uniform is provided but your own transport is required. Hourly rate is £8.50 per hour.

To apply for this role, please visit www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs

and follow the link. We are available over half term 30 May – 1 June if you wish to discuss the role further.

Closing date: Tuesday 12 June 2018 • Interviews: w/c Monday 18 June 2018

Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage.

Mary Hare is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure along with other relevant employment checks. Mary Hare is a registered charity: 1048386