Sculptors’ / Art Suppliers

require a

MANAGER / TECHNICAL ADVISOR

For our busy office, warehouse and retail site.

Applicants must have full knowledge of materials, tools and processes involved in sculpting, model making, moulding/casting and have good computer skills.

Thatcham based company

For an application form contact

Alec Tiranti Limited

Tel: Sarah Stroud on 01635 587431 sarah@tiranti.co.uk