Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

MANAGER / TECHNICAL ADVISOR

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

MANAGER / TECHNICAL ADVISOR

Sculptors’ / Art Suppliers
require a
MANAGER / TECHNICAL ADVISOR
For our busy office, warehouse and retail site.
Applicants must have full knowledge of materials, tools and processes involved in sculpting, model making, moulding/casting and have good computer skills.
Thatcham based company
For an application form contact
Alec Tiranti Limited
Tel: Sarah Stroud on 01635 587431 sarah@tiranti.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

The Oracle in Reading has been evacuated

The Oracle in Reading has been evacuated

Doctor's formal warning after death of a patient

Doctor's formal warning after death of a patient

Alert after couple try to abduct schoolgirl near Aldworth

Alert after couple try to abduct schoolgirl near Aldworth

Car ploughs into Hungerford pub during lunch hour

Car ploughs into Hungerford pub during lunch hour

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33