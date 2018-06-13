RESIDENT MANAGER/MANAGING COUPLE
Wed, 13 Jun 2018
Sculptors’ / Art Suppliers
require a
MANAGER / TECHNICAL ADVISOR
For our busy office, warehouse and retail site.
Applicants must have full knowledge of materials, tools and processes involved in sculpting, model making, moulding/casting and have good computer skills.
Thatcham based company
For an application form contact
Alec Tiranti Limited
Tel: Sarah Stroud on 01635 587431 sarah@tiranti.co.uk
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News