RESIDENT MANAGER/MANAGING COUPLE



A Resident Manager (or Managing Couple) is sought to manage our Rehabilitation and Fitness Centre in Lambourn.

We are looking for person/s with strong all round management experience who will become the face of this facility and represent the IJF in the local/national racing community.

Applicants must have:

• Management experience of working in a caring/medical environment

• Detailed experience of general housing and maintenance issues

• Good IT skills to manage our computerised booking system, plus sound financial housekeeping abilities

• An interest and understanding of racing is essential

• A strong team-working ethic and leadership experience

Remuneration is commensurate with knowledge/experience and includes occupation of a modern three-bedroomed house on site.

A clean driving license is required. Appointment is subject to full DBS checks and references.



For an application pack and further details contact Madeleine McNaught on 01638 662246

or by e-mail at: maddie@ijf.org.uk

Applications to be received by Friday 6th July 2018

1st interviews will be held Thursday 19th July

2nd interviews will be held on Tuesday 31st July