RESIDENT MANAGER/MANAGING COUPLE
Wed, 13 Jun 2018
RESIDENT MANAGER/MANAGING COUPLE
A Resident Manager (or Managing Couple) is sought to manage our Rehabilitation and Fitness Centre in Lambourn.
We are looking for person/s with strong all round management experience who will become the face of this facility and represent the IJF in the local/national racing community.
Applicants must have:
• Management experience of working in a caring/medical environment
• Detailed experience of general housing and maintenance issues
• Good IT skills to manage our computerised booking system, plus sound financial housekeeping abilities
• An interest and understanding of racing is essential
• A strong team-working ethic and leadership experience
Remuneration is commensurate with knowledge/experience and includes occupation of a modern three-bedroomed house on site.
A clean driving license is required. Appointment is subject to full DBS checks and references.
For an application pack and further details contact Madeleine McNaught on 01638 662246
or by e-mail at: maddie@ijf.org.uk
Applications to be received by Friday 6th July 2018
1st interviews will be held Thursday 19th July
2nd interviews will be held on Tuesday 31st July
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News