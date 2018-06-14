Recovery Worker

Up to £24,000 per annum

37 hours per week

Based in Newbury - West Berkshire

Job Ref: 784



Cranstoun and Swanswell, two national charities providing support to people affected by addiction and other life challenges, merged in December 2016 to form the Cranstoun Group. The two charities have a shared vision to save, change and rebuild lives which makes this an exciting partnership with a strong future.

Our Recovery Workers are responsible for co-ordinating the treatment of service users, helping them to deal with their substance misuse so that they can change their lives and be happy.

We’re looking for talented and motivated people to work with our service users in West Berkshire. If you’re someone who enjoys problem solving to help people to change their lives for the better, this role’s right for you. The most important thing you’ll bring to this role is your desire and ability to make a positive difference to people’s lives.

You’ll need to be able to work with service users holistically, helping them to access other services that can help with the practical problems they may be facing as a result of their substance misuse (e.g. housing, financial, healthcare, etc.).

This role will require you to regularly travel to appointments in the community and other Swanswell offices, so a current driving licence and own transport would be an advantage. Hours ideally to be worked 9am to 5pm, 4 days a week or spread over 5 days. One late night every 2 weeks is required.

This post will be subject to an enhanced DBS Disclosure. Unfortunately we are unable to accept CVs.

To download an application form, please visit https://www.cranstoun.org/current-vacancies

Closing date: Friday 29 June 2018.

We welcome applications from all sections of the community. Working towards equality.