Whitelands Park Primary School require
Lunchtime Assistant

Monday-Friday – 12.15pm-1.15pm term time only
Whitelands Park Primary School are seeking an enthusiastic and caring Lunchtime Assistant, who shares our passion for providing the best possible experience for our children and who will help our lunchtimes run efficiently.
Application is by letter and application form, available from the school office, to: Mr Irving, Headteacher along with two names and addresses of referees.
Closing date: 22.6.18

Interview date: 25.6.18
Whitelands Park Primary School, Sagecroft Road, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 3FH
01635 862517
office@whitelandsparkprimary.co.uk
www.whitelandsparkprimary.co.uk

This school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people, and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. An enhanced CRB disclosure will be sought from the successful candidates

