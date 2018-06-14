Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Strutt & Parker

We are looking for an enthusiastic new team member to work alongside and provide support to our property sales team in Newbury as a

Team administrator

Training will be given, but knowledge of the property business would be advantageous. Must have excellent people skills and an exceptional telephone manner, and be flexible and resourceful with the ability to use initiative where required. This is a full-time role 8.30am - 6pm.

Responsibilities include front of house management; creating and compiling marketing and advertising materials relating to the sale of properties and general administration duties.

Please contact:

newbury@struttandparker.com

Newbury office 01635 521707

