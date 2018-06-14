Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

We have an opportunity for a Chef de Partie to join our Catering Team, working closely with the Head Chef and Sous Chefs to produce quality food for all catering activities at this prestigious College. To fulfil this role you must be City & Guilds 706/1&2 qualified (or equivalent), hold a Food Hygiene Certificate and ideally have at least 2 years’ experience in a similar position. The hours are 40 per week, various shifts (5 days out of 7) over 40 weeks per year.
Further details including a Job Description and an Application Form are available on the Marlborough College website: www.marlboroughcollege.org/vacancies or by emailing: recruitment@marlboroughcollege.org,
or phoning: 01672 892239.
Closing date for receipt of Application Forms: Midday Wednesday 27 June, 2018.
Interviews scheduled to take place during week commencing Monday 2 July, 2018.

Marlborough College aims to be an equal opportunities employer and follows recommended safe recruitment guidelines including Disclosure and Barring Services checks.

