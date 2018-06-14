M&E Manager – Building Services



Marlborough College requires a highly motivated, reliable and flexible Mechanical and Electrical Building Services Manager to work as a key member of the Estates Management Team.

The candidate will require extensive knowledge of both mechanical and electrical infrastructure services and suitable experience of working in a challenging environment.

Reporting to the Director of Operations, you will have responsibility for M&E projects, M&E reactive and planned maintenance and for ensuring compliance with current legislation.

The role encompasses utility procurement for Gas, Electricity, Water and Oil, effective monitoring and management of this area is required to ensure proactive energy management across the site.

In addition, the M&E Manager will be responsible for the planning, implementation and management of our Gas and Electrical infrastructure upgrade to include energy efficiency schemes where practical and achievable.

We are looking for an experienced M&E, Building Services Manager who:

• Minimum of 5 years’ experience in building services management

• Is qualified to HNC/HND in Mechanical Building Services Engineering

• Has experience of appointing and managing external consultants

• Has experience of negotiating with energy providers to secure new contracts

• Is fully conversant with domestic and commercial heating, ventilation and hot & cold water systems

• Has experience of effectively managing budgets



A full job description and further particulars are available to download from the Marlborough College website: www.marlboroughcollege.org/vacancies/otherstaff-vacancies/, or by phoning: 01672 892239, or emailing: recruitment@marlboroughcollege.org.

To apply please send a covering letter and your CV to: recruitment@marlboroughcollege.org.



The closing date for applications is: mid-day on Monday 9 July 2018 with

interviews due to take place during week commencing Monday 16 July 2018.

Marlborough College aims to be an equal opportunities employer and follows recommended

safe recruitment guidelines including Disclosure and Barring Services checks.