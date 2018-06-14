Part-time Matron

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

£13,530 per annum • Monday - Friday 8am-1pm - term time only
plus one evening per week

The Matron will be responsible to the Housemistress for the general welfare and personal development of all the boarders in the House, building a strong personal relationship with each girl in their care. Duties will also include helping to ensure that the House is presentable at all times.

For further details or to apply, please visit www.downehouse.net > Jobs or alternatively
call 01635 204712 or email recruitment@downehouse.net
Closing date: Noon on Tuesday 26 June 2018
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.

Downe House
Independent Girls' Boarding School (Ages 11-18)
Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ

