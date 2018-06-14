Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Part-time HOUSEKEEPER

required for
THE ROYAL OAK, YATTENDON
£10 an hour, 20 hrs/4 days per week inc weekends
Please call Rob on 01635 201325 or email: rob@royaloakyattendon.com

