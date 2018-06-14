Thu, 14 Jun 2018
ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL
Newbury RG14 6JP
We currently have a vacancy for the following permanent position to start on 9 July 2018 (or as soon as possible after):
• Personal Assistant to Leadership Team Members
20 hours per week over 4/5 days, term time only
For full details and to apply please visit: www.stbarts.co.uk
Closing date: Sunday 24 June 2018
Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.
Tel: 01635 521255
E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk
