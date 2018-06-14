ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL

Newbury RG14 6JP

We currently have a vacancy for the following permanent position to start on 9 July 2018 (or as soon as possible after):

• Personal Assistant to Leadership Team Members

20 hours per week over 4/5 days, term time only

For full details and to apply please visit: www.stbarts.co.uk

Closing date: Sunday 24 June 2018

Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.

Tel: 01635 521255

E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk