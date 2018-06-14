Thu, 14 Jun 2018
Southern Maintenance Solutions UK Ltd is a growing company delivering HVAC and Commercial gas services to a range of clients across the south.
We require an
Air Conditioning Engineer
with Refrigeration experience (min 2 years)
The role:
• Carrying out routine Air Conditioning and refrigeration PPMs
• Attending reactive calls and diagnosing faults
• Carrying out repairs to clients plant
• Commissioning newly installed plant/appliances
• Assisting the project team with installation works
• Installation experience a bonus but not essential
Applicants:
• Good up to date technical knowledge and experience in Air Conditioning and refrigeration
• Trade related qualifications including current F Gas certificate
• IT knowledge
• Clean Driving License
• Ability to provide clean DBS disclosure (company paid)
We offer a Competitive salary with overtime opportunities and a generous profit related bonus scheme.
Contact: Terry@smsmaintenance.com with an up to date CV
