Southern Maintenance Solutions UK Ltd is a growing company delivering HVAC and Commercial gas services to a range of clients across the south.

We require an

Air Conditioning Engineer

with Refrigeration experience (min 2 years)

The role:

• Carrying out routine Air Conditioning and refrigeration PPMs

• Attending reactive calls and diagnosing faults

• Carrying out repairs to clients plant

• Commissioning newly installed plant/appliances

• Assisting the project team with installation works

• Installation experience a bonus but not essential

Applicants:

• Good up to date technical knowledge and experience in Air Conditioning and refrigeration

• Trade related qualifications including current F Gas certificate

• IT knowledge

• Clean Driving License

• Ability to provide clean DBS disclosure (company paid)

We offer a Competitive salary with overtime opportunities and a generous profit related bonus scheme.

Contact: Terry@smsmaintenance.com with an up to date CV