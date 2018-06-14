Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

ASSISTANT GROUNDSMAN / MAINTENANCE PERSON (FULL-TIME)

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

ASSISTANT GROUNDSMAN / MAINTENANCE PERSON (FULL-TIME)

THORNGROVE SCHOOL
IAPS Co-educational Preparatory Day School with 240 pupils aged 2 ½-13

Thorngrove is a purpose-built, thriving and successful day school set in beautiful grounds on the borders of Hampshire and Berkshire.
The School is now looking to recruit a:

ASSISTANT GROUNDSMAN / MAINTENANCE PERSON (FULL-TIME)

Thorngrove is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expect all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.
This post is subject to an enhanced disclosure from the DBS.
Application details can be found on our website at
www.thorngroveschool.co.uk, by emailing admin@thorngroveschool.co.uk or phoning the office on 01635 253172
Closing date: Friday 22nd June 2018

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

The Oracle in Reading has been evacuated

The Oracle in Reading has been evacuated

Doctor's formal warning after death of a patient

Doctor's formal warning after death of a patient

Thatcham teenagers arrested after items 'catapulted' at vehicles on the M4

Thatcham teenagers arrested after items 'catapulted' at vehicles on the M4

Car ploughs into Hungerford pub during lunch hour

Car ploughs into Hungerford pub during lunch hour

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33