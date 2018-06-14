THORNGROVE SCHOOL

IAPS Co-educational Preparatory Day School with 240 pupils aged 2 ½-13

Thorngrove is a purpose-built, thriving and successful day school set in beautiful grounds on the borders of Hampshire and Berkshire.

The School is now looking to recruit a:

ASSISTANT GROUNDSMAN / MAINTENANCE PERSON (FULL-TIME)

Thorngrove is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expect all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.

This post is subject to an enhanced disclosure from the DBS.

Application details can be found on our website at

www.thorngroveschool.co.uk, by emailing admin@thorngroveschool.co.uk or phoning the office on 01635 253172

Closing date: Friday 22nd June 2018