Thorngrove School

THORNGROVE SCHOOL
We are a thriving, happy and successful school set in beautiful grounds in the village of Highclere, near Newbury.
We are looking for someone who is...

Positive, Happy, Fun, Loyal, Sense of Humour, Thoughtfull, Team Player, Dedicated, Kind, Calm, Flexible, Honest

to work alongside our teachers in the Lower School and join our happy team.
Application details can be found on our website at www.thorngroveschool.co.uk
Closing date: 22nd June 2018

