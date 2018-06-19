Missing Cat

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
Have you seen Ashley? She only has three legs and was last seen near Monkswood Close.
If you have any information please call Eliza
on 07731 974 229.
Reward offered for safe return.
