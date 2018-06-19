Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Missing Cat

Have you seen Ashley? She only has three legs and was last seen near Monkswood Close.

If you have any information please call Eliza

on 07731 974 229.

Ashley cat

 Reward offered for safe return.

