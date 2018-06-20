Warner Leisure Hotels

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

We are now recruiting for our forthcoming busy summer season and beyond

Come and join our newly recruited Management team at this stunning hotel

Positions Available

• Chefs – All levels • Kitchen Porters • Bar Staff • Retail Catering Staff • Restaurant Staff

Full and Part Time positions available

Live In accommodation available for some roles

Please send your covering letter and CV to

Tina.Aldridge@bourne-leisure.co.uk or call us on 01488 682509 for more information.

Littlecote House Hotel, Hungerford, Berkshire RG17 0SU

