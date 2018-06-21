Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Hi-5 Fun Run

Hi-5 Fun Run

Are you ready?

Hi-5 FUN RUN

SUNDAY 24TH JUNE

HENWICK FIELD THATCHAM

First Race Starts at 1-45pm

Registration at 11am at the Hi5 Tent on the Day 

Open to ages 3-15

Entry Fee £5.00

More information available on the Thatcham Family Fun Day Facebook page

https://en-gb.facebook.com/ThatchamFamilyFunDay/

Accessible run suitable for wheelchair users & participant requiring carers or assistance 

Profits of the Fun Run will be donated to Swings & Smiles

Sponsored by Thatcham Town Council and Newbury Weekly News

