Hi-5 Fun Run

Thu, 21 Jun 2018
Are you ready?
SUNDAY 24TH JUNE
HENWICK FIELD THATCHAM
First Race Starts at 1-45pm
Registration at 11am at the Hi5 Tent on the Day
Open to ages 3-15
Entry Fee £5.00
More information available on the Thatcham Family Fun Day Facebook page
https://en-gb.facebook.com/ThatchamFamilyFunDay/
Accessible run suitable for wheelchair users & participant requiring carers or assistance
Profits of the Fun Run will be donated to Swings & Smiles
Sponsored by Thatcham Town Council and Newbury Weekly News
