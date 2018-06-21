BURDWOOD SURGERY

THATCHAM, BERKS, RG19 4YF

01635 868006

Secretary/General Practice Assistant (GPA)

Part-time role, 3 full days

(Mon/Wed/Fri), plus holiday cover

Are you hard-working, flexible, approachable and a team player? We are a thriving doctor’s surgery and currently have a vacancy for a new role to join our friendly and dedicated team?

Are you confident, accurate, methodical and efficient with excellent communication skills? The job is very varied, involves dealing with telephone enquiries, audio typing, organising meetings, agendas, chasing up referrals, assisting our GP’s and delivering first class service to our patients.

Previous NHS/secretarial experience is desirable but full training will be given to the right person.

Please apply with your CV with a covering letter to:

Mrs Kamal Bahia, Practice Manager at the above address.

E-mail: kamalbahia@nhs.net

Closing Date: Friday 29th June, interviews to be held Monday 2nd July.