RECRUITMENT OPEN DAYS IN ALDERMASTON

Rosebourne Food Hall Resaurant and Garden Nursery

Recruitment Open Days in Aldermaston

21st June 2pm to 5pm or 28th June 3pm to 7pm

Aldermaston Parish Hall, 45 The Street, Aldermaston, Reading, RG7 4LW

VACANCIES: Restaurant • Front of House / Kitchen

• Butcher and Deli / Food Hall • Horticulture/Gardening • Gifts / Till Operators • Goods inwards • Administration

We offer excellent benefits and rate of Pay

For more information visit: www.rosebourne.co.uk or call (01264) 771714

 

