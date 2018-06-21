Agricultural Tyre Fitter Vacancy
Thu, 21 Jun 2018
Rosebourne Food Hall Resaurant and Garden Nursery
Recruitment Open Days in Aldermaston
21st June 2pm to 5pm or 28th June 3pm to 7pm
Aldermaston Parish Hall, 45 The Street, Aldermaston, Reading, RG7 4LW
VACANCIES: Restaurant • Front of House / Kitchen
• Butcher and Deli / Food Hall • Horticulture/Gardening • Gifts / Till Operators • Goods inwards • Administration
We offer excellent benefits and rate of Pay
For more information visit: www.rosebourne.co.uk or call (01264) 771714
