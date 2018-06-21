Agricultural Tyre Fitter Vacancy
Thu, 21 Jun 2018
One Stop Service Centre Ltd
Require a
Receptionist
for their busy family run garage in Newbury
This is a one year contract starting in September so would suit a GAP year student.
Mon-Fri 8.30 to 5.30pm and occasional Saturday mornings.
Duties include parts ordering, booking MOT’s and taking payments.
Must have a warm and welcoming personality and desire to work with a small team.
Please send your cv by email to: peter.jung22@yahoo.co.uk
