One Stop Service Centre Ltd

Require a

Receptionist

for their busy family run garage in Newbury

This is a one year contract starting in September so would suit a GAP year student.

Mon-Fri 8.30 to 5.30pm and occasional Saturday mornings.

Duties include parts ordering, booking MOT’s and taking payments.

Must have a warm and welcoming personality and desire to work with a small team.

Please send your cv by email to: peter.jung22@yahoo.co.uk