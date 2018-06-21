Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

RECEPTIONIST

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

RECEPTIONIST

One Stop Service Centre Ltd

Require a

Receptionist
for their busy family run garage in Newbury

This is a one year contract starting in September so would suit a GAP year student.

Mon-Fri 8.30 to 5.30pm and occasional Saturday mornings.

Duties include parts ordering, booking MOT’s and taking payments.

Must have a warm and welcoming personality and desire to work with a small team.

Please send your cv by email to: peter.jung22@yahoo.co.uk

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man threatened with needles in robbery

Man threatened by needles in robbery

Woman terrorised in road rage incident

court

Newbury chef was dealing cocaine

Court

'Beast of Wombwell' died from natural causes, inquest hears

Inquest rules natural causes for death of child killer

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33