Agricultural Tyre Fitter Vacancy
Thu, 21 Jun 2018
Strutt & Parker
OFFICE SUPPORT
Strutt & Parker’s Newbury Farming Department is one of the most successful in the country and we have a vacancy for a
Secretary / Admin / Assistant
This post is to provide office support for one of the Directors in an organised and professional manner.
The successful applicant should have previous secretarial experience, good typing and admin skills, file management, with an excellent telephone manner and an ability to deal professionally and confidentially with clients.
This is a busy and interesting position.
Hours can be flexible for the right candidate.
Please email your CV to: helen.lane@struttandparker.com
Closing date: Friday 6th July
