Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

SECRETARY / ADMIN / ASSISTANT

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

SECRETARY / ADMIN / ASSISTANT

Strutt & Parker

OFFICE SUPPORT

Strutt & Parker’s Newbury Farming Department is one of the most successful in the country and we have a vacancy for a

Secretary / Admin / Assistant

This post is to provide office support for one of the Directors in an organised and professional manner.

The successful applicant should have previous secretarial experience, good typing and admin skills, file management, with an excellent telephone manner and an ability to deal professionally and confidentially with clients.
This is a busy and interesting position.
Hours can be flexible for the right candidate.

Please email your CV to: helen.lane@struttandparker.com

Closing date: Friday 6th July

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man threatened with needles in robbery

Man threatened by needles in robbery

Woman terrorised in road rage incident

court

Newbury chef was dealing cocaine

Court

'Beast of Wombwell' died from natural causes, inquest hears

Inquest rules natural causes for death of child killer

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33