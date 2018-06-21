Strutt & Parker

OFFICE SUPPORT

Strutt & Parker’s Newbury Farming Department is one of the most successful in the country and we have a vacancy for a

Secretary / Admin / Assistant

This post is to provide office support for one of the Directors in an organised and professional manner.

The successful applicant should have previous secretarial experience, good typing and admin skills, file management, with an excellent telephone manner and an ability to deal professionally and confidentially with clients.

This is a busy and interesting position.

Hours can be flexible for the right candidate.

Please email your CV to: helen.lane@struttandparker.com

Closing date: Friday 6th July